Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.8550. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $4.2350, with a volume of 30,498,330 shares.

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Rackspace Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rackspace Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Signed a memorandum of understanding with AMD to build a governed enterprise AI cloud for regulated and sovereign workloads — a visible strategic catalyst that could drive higher‑margin AI infrastructure business and differentiate Rackspace in regulated markets. Rackspace Technology and AMD Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Signed a memorandum of understanding with AMD to build a governed enterprise AI cloud for regulated and sovereign workloads — a visible strategic catalyst that could drive higher‑margin AI infrastructure business and differentiate Rackspace in regulated markets. Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat expectations ($678.1M vs. ~$660.8M consensus) with public cloud revenue up ~7% YoY — evidence of demand durability in the cloud business that supports top‑line momentum. Rackspace Technology Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 revenue beat expectations ($678.1M vs. ~$660.8M consensus) with public cloud revenue up ~7% YoY — evidence of demand durability in the cloud business that supports top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity (roughly 26.5k calls, ~259% above typical daily volume) — signals speculative and directional bullish interest that can amplify intraday moves. (market data entry)

Unusually large call‑option activity (roughly 26.5k calls, ~259% above typical daily volume) — signals speculative and directional bullish interest that can amplify intraday moves. (market data entry) Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS missed consensus (loss of $0.06 vs. est. $0.03) — a profitability miss that tempers the headline revenue beat and highlights near‑term margin/expense pressures. Rackspace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Quarterly EPS missed consensus (loss of $0.06 vs. est. $0.03) — a profitability miss that tempers the headline revenue beat and highlights near‑term margin/expense pressures. Negative Sentiment: Updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance was lowered to a loss of $0.20–$0.15 (consensus ~‑$0.11) — a clear negative for near‑term profitability expectations and a reason for investor caution once the initial deal euphoria fades. Rackspace Technology Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance was lowered to a loss of $0.20–$0.15 (consensus ~‑$0.11) — a clear negative for near‑term profitability expectations and a reason for investor caution once the initial deal euphoria fades. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow was weak in the quarter (≈$5M) — a short‑term liquidity/operational signal investors will watch, even though TTM cash flow was stronger. Rackspace Technology Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $678.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.83 million. Rackspace Technology has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200--0.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 188,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $340,502.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,276,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,119,663.17. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 234,683 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $382,533.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,193,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,777.45. This trade represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,440 shares of company stock worth $867,173. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 25,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 57,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology NASDAQ: RXT is a leading provider of managed multi-cloud solutions and services, specializing in the deployment, management and optimization of public and private cloud environments. The company helps organizations design and operate applications across platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and its own private cloud infrastructure. Rackspace's core offerings include cloud migration, application modernization, data protection, security services and 24x7x365 operational support.

Beyond cloud hosting, Rackspace offers a range of professional services designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

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