Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Director Sells $71,601.30 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) Director Margaret Anne Leyden sold 2,070 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $71,601.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $237,425.76. The trade was a 23.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Get Radian Group alerts: Sign Up

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $33.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,384,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,419. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock's 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 40.50%.The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Radian Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Radian Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Radian Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,110 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156,770 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Radian Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 226,629 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 32,828 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Radian Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Radian Group wasn't on the list.

While Radian Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here