Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.0 million-$82.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.7 million.

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Radware Trading Up 5.6%

RDWR opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

Radware declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Radware from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDWR

Institutional Trading of Radware

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Radware by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in Radware by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Radware by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company's stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company's platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

Further Reading

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