Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,970 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 40,019 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

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Rafael Price Performance

RFL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.27. 63,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,536. Rafael has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 2,846.60%.The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rafael

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rafael by 72.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,139 shares of the company's stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 190,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rafael by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company's stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 133,024 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new position in Rafael during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rafael by 132.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rafael during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rafael in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

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