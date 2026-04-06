Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading 11.6% Higher - Here's Why

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. 11,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 21,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.2490.

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Raia Drogasil Trading Up 11.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.

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