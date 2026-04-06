Free Trial
→ Did Elon Musk Just Create a $30K/year AI “Side Hustle”? (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading 11.6% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Raia Drogasil logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Raia Drogasil's share price jumped 11.6% on Monday to $4.74 from a prior close of $4.2490, with 11,852 shares trading—about 44% below the average session volume.
  • The stock is trading near its short-term trend, with a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.
  • Raia Drogasil S.A., formed by a 2011 merger of Drogasil and Droga Raia, is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator selling prescriptions, OTC medications, personal-care and health services across its Raia and Drogasil banners.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. 11,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 21,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.2490.

Raia Drogasil Trading Up 11.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Raia Drogasil Right Now?

Before you consider Raia Drogasil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Raia Drogasil wasn't on the list.

While Raia Drogasil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
By Dan Schmidt | April 5, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
tc pixel
The Smart Phone Predictor Strikes Again!
The Smart Phone Predictor Strikes Again!
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026
Carnival Stock Forecast: Headwinds Now, Upside Ahead?
Carnival Stock Forecast: Headwinds Now, Upside Ahead?
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines