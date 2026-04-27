Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.2780. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $13.2780, with a volume of 185 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 10.91%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank's service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

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