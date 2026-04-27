Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Raiffeisen Bank International logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — Raiffeisen opened at $13.2780 after a $13.76 close and was trading down about 3.5% on light volume (185 shares) in the reported session.
  • Analyst upgrade: UBS raised its rating from "hold" to "strong-buy," leaving the stock with an overall average rating of "Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • Solid fundamentals: market cap ~$17.4B, P/E of 12.29, latest quarter EPS $0.37 on $2.63B revenue, with a 50-day/200-day moving average of $11.85/$10.98 and ROE of 6.12%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.2780. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $13.2780, with a volume of 185 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 10.91%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank's service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Raiffeisen Bank International Right Now?

Before you consider Raiffeisen Bank International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Raiffeisen Bank International wasn't on the list.

While Raiffeisen Bank International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines