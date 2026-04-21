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Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading 1.9% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Rainbow Rare Earths logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose about 1.9% to GBX 26.60 on Tuesday with volume slightly below average, and analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating with a target of GBX 32 (Stifel GBX 30, Berenberg GBX 34).
  • Rainbow is developing an independent, ethical supply chain for permanent-magnet rare earths (neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium) via the Phalaborwa project in South Africa and the earlier-stage Uberaba project in Brazil.
  • The company has a market cap of £171.38m and a negative P/E of -24.4, with mixed liquidity (current ratio 1.22, quick ratio 3.79) but a high debt-to-equity of 9.83, signaling leverage risk.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 and last traded at GBX 26.60. 1,295,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,336,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 30 price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 34 price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.13.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths aims to be a forerunner in the establishment of an independent and ethical supply chain of the rare earth elements that are driving the green energy transition. It is doing this successfully via the identification and development of secondary rare earth deposits that can be brought into production quicker and at a lower cost than traditional hard rock mining projects, with a focus on the permanent magnet rare earth elements neodymium and praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium. The Company is focused on the development of the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa and the earlier stage Uberaba Project in Brazil.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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