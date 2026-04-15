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Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Ralliant logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Ralliant from "strong sell" to "hold," while the stock still carries a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.50 despite several brokers trimming their price objectives.
  • Ralliant beat Q4 expectations with EPS of $0.69 (vs. $0.67 est.) and revenue of $554.6M (vs. $543.0M est.), and provided guidance of $0.460–0.520 EPS for Q1 2026 and $2.220–2.420 EPS for FY2026.
  • Insider activity was notable: a director bought 2,000 shares at $41.25, the SVP sold 5,485 shares at $45.00, and insiders have net purchased 8,145 shares (~$332,233) in the last 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RAL

Ralliant Stock Performance

RAL opened at $46.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. Ralliant has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $543.04 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,873.75. This trade represents a 58.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen M. Bick sold 5,485 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,104,020. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralliant by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company's stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralliant by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralliant by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,268 shares of the company's stock worth $174,279,000 after purchasing an additional 563,822 shares during the period.

About Ralliant

(Get Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ralliant (NYSE:RAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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