Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.50.

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Ralliant Stock Performance

RAL opened at $46.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. Ralliant has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $543.04 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,873.75. This trade represents a 58.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen M. Bick sold 5,485 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,104,020. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralliant by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company's stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralliant by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralliant by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,268 shares of the company's stock worth $174,279,000 after purchasing an additional 563,822 shares during the period.

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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