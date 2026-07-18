Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

RAL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ralliant from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.80.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralliant

Ralliant Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of RAL opened at $70.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. Ralliant has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $75.41.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The company had revenue of $534.60 million during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ralliant will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralliant

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 612 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,667 shares of the company's stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ralliant by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 983 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Ralliant by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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