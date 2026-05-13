Ralliant's (RAL) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ralliant from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.70.

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Ralliant Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of RAL traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. 1,018,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,286. Ralliant has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $534.60 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralliant will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralliant news, SVP Karen M. Bick sold 5,485 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,104,020. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Ralliant by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 157,116 shares of the company's stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 70,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ralliant by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,589,423 shares of the company's stock worth $637,995,000 after buying an additional 1,415,327 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant during the third quarter worth $854,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant during the third quarter worth $8,139,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ralliant by 60.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,045 shares of the company's stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 79,173 shares in the last quarter.

Key Ralliant News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ralliant beat Q1 expectations, reporting $0.57 in adjusted EPS versus the $0.49 consensus, with revenue of $534.6 million rising 11% year over year. Ralliant earnings report and conference call

Ralliant beat Q1 expectations, reporting $0.57 in adjusted EPS versus the $0.49 consensus, with revenue of $534.6 million rising 11% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 outlook, guiding for adjusted EPS of $2.53-$2.69 and Q2 EPS of $0.58-$0.64, both above analyst estimates, which suggests management sees continued momentum. Ralliant productivity savings and guidance article

The company raised its 2026 outlook, guiding for adjusted EPS of $2.53-$2.69 and Q2 EPS of $0.58-$0.64, both above analyst estimates, which suggests management sees continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Ralliant also announced a $100 million accelerated share repurchase, a capital return move that can support earnings per share and signal confidence in the stock's valuation. Ralliant share repurchase announcement

Ralliant also announced a $100 million accelerated share repurchase, a capital return move that can support earnings per share and signal confidence in the stock's valuation. Positive Sentiment: Management said it expects $50 million to $60 million in productivity savings by 2028, reinforcing margin improvement potential and longer-term earnings growth. Ralliant productivity savings article

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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