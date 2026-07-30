Ralph Lauren Revenue Tops $8B as Shareholders Back Board, Pay Plan

Ralph Lauren NYSE: RL said its stockholders elected all board nominees, ratified Ernst & Young LLP as its independent auditor for fiscal 2027 and approved the company’s executive-compensation program on an advisory basis at its 2026 annual meeting.

Executive Chairman Ralph Lauren opened the virtual meeting by highlighting what he described as the company’s strong performance during the year. Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Avery Fischer said stockholders representing more than one-third of outstanding voting shares were present online or by proxy, satisfying the company’s quorum requirement.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts: Sign Up

Stockholders elected Angela Ahrendts, Linda Findley and Darren Walker as Class A directors. Holders of Class B shares elected Frank A. Bennack Jr., Cesar Conde, Debra Cupp, Michael George, Valerie Jarrett, Ralph Lauren, David Lauren, Patrice Louvet and Wei Zhang. Fischer said the Class A nominees received a plurality of votes cast, while all outstanding Class B shares voted in favor of the Class B nominees.

The company said Ernst & Young’s appointment as independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending April 3, 2027, was ratified by a majority vote. Stockholders also approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of named executive officers and the company’s compensation philosophy, policies and practices.

Revenue Tops $8 Billion

President and CEO Patrice Louvet said the company’s first year under its “Next Great Chapter: Drive” strategic plan produced results above expectations. He said full-year reported revenue surpassed $8 billion for the first time, supported by retail and wholesale growth in every region.

Louvet said operating margin also exceeded expectations, as gross-margin expansion more than offset what he called the meaningful impact of tariffs. The company used cost savings to support investments in strategic priorities, including brand activations, artificial-intelligence capabilities and key-city ecosystems, he said.

“Both our top and bottom-line results exceeded expectations, supported by our diversified drivers of growth and our strongest quality of sales to date,” Louvet said.

Looking toward fiscal 2027, Louvet acknowledged a dynamic global operating environment but said the company remains focused on growth opportunities across regions and channels. He cited the company’s brand, core product offerings, high-potential categories, geographic expansion, technology and analytics capabilities, talent and balance sheet as key supports for its strategy.

Strategic Priorities

Louvet outlined three areas of focus under the Drive plan:

Elevating and energizing the lifestyle brand through consumer engagement, storytelling, data and analytics.

Growing core iconic products, which he said represent about 70% of the business, while expanding higher-potential categories including outerwear, handbags and women’s apparel.

Building consumer ecosystems in the company’s top 30 cities globally while preparing for longer-term growth in the next 20 cities.

Louvet said Ralph Lauren is making investments in marketing, technology and talent intended to support profitable and sustainable growth. He added that management expects the company’s model of operational discipline and long-term investment to support further margin expansion over the remainder of the strategic plan and beyond.

Stock Split Question

In response to a stockholder question about a potential stock split, company representative Justin Picicci said Ralph Lauren regularly reviews its capital structure and allocation priorities, including potential actions such as a split. However, he said the company had no announcement to make at the meeting.

Fischer said final voting results will be reported in a Form 8-K filing within four business days of the annual meeting.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ralph Lauren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ralph Lauren wasn't on the list.

While Ralph Lauren currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here