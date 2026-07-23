Ramaco Resources (METC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $101.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company's revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $57.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Capital Management, sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,311,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,555,014.40. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,451,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $18,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,160,898 shares of the energy company's stock worth $20,896,000 after buying an additional 496,150 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,575,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,672 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 333,606 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on METC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc NASDAQ: METC is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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