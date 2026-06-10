Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Director Peter Leidel Sells 6,343 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) Director Peter Leidel sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $68,377.54. Following the sale, the director owned 821,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,858,023.02. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Ramaco Resources Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 3,425,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,696. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $930.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.31. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $57.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $101.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.72 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 27.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,545 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,110 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,605 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 91.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,338 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 144.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,039 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on METC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Ramaco Resources Shareholders Back Directors and Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Ramaco Resources, Inc. NASDAQ: METC Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Ramaco Resources to Participate in StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit

The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Negative Sentiment: Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing

Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings remain a concern: Ramaco missed EPS expectations and revenue came in below forecasts, reinforcing worries about profitability and coal-market demand.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc NASDAQ: METC is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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