Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.94 million. Rambus had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

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Rambus Stock Down 10.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $17.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.34. 5,129,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,792. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.63. Rambus has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $161.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 2,972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $446,691.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,002,092.20. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $433,837.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,135.54. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,123 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,577. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,653 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $381,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 196.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,550,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $161,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 192.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,746 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,926,000 after purchasing an additional 462,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 46.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,842,000 after purchasing an additional 432,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 302.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,957,000 after purchasing an additional 425,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Evercore dropped their price objective on Rambus from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rambus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Rambus to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RMBS

Rambus News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rambus this week:

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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