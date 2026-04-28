Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $141.31, but opened at $116.50. Rambus shares last traded at $108.6140, with a volume of 1,597,882 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Meera Rao sold 2,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $446,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,092.20. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rambus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rambus

Trending Headlines about Rambus

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Rambus Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,653 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $381,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rambus by 572.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $189,856,000 after buying an additional 1,551,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,550,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $161,579,000 after buying an additional 1,026,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,962,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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