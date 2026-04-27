Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Rambus logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 7% after director Meera Rao sold 2,972 shares at an average price of $150.30 (≈$446,692), trimming her position by 12.95%; intraday volume was ~699,880, down about 70% from the average.
  • Analysts are mixed: MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” but a consensus price target of $105.71, well below the recent trading level near $147.
  • Rambus reported quarterly EPS of $0.68 (in line) and revenue of $190.24M (slightly above estimates), with a strong net margin (~32.6%) and market cap of about $15.4B, while the stock trades well above its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$101).
  • Five stocks we like better than Rambus.

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) shares fell 7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $144.70 and last traded at $147.3780. 699,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,340,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.40.

Specifically, Director Meera Rao sold 2,972 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $446,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,092.20. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Weiss Ratings cut Rambus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore dropped their target price on Rambus from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Rambus to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Trading Down 9.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.21 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Rambus by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Rambus by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Rambus by 2,372.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,636 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 117,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rambus Right Now?

Before you consider Rambus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rambus wasn't on the list.

While Rambus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Why BlackRock is buying this "Penny Stock"
Why BlackRock is buying this "Penny Stock"
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines