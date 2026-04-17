Ramy Farid Sells 43,000 Shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) CEO Ramy Farid sold 43,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $530,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 330,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,079,059.92. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ramy Farid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Ramy Farid sold 3,661 shares of Schrodinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $47,263.51.

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Schrodinger Stock Up 2.3%

SDGR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $911.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.57. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Schrodinger's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Schrodinger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schrodinger by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 5,025.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Schrodinger from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDGR

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

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