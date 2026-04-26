Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 294 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the March 31st total of 117 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Rand Worldwide Stock Up 2.8%

OTCMKTS RWWI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. Rand Worldwide has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 83.67% and a net margin of 28.30%.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide OTCMKTS: RWWI is a provider of software and professional services for the architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets. The company partners with leading application vendors to offer design software solutions—such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM) and product lifecycle management (PLM)—and augments those offerings with technical consulting, implementation support, custom application development and training.

The company's portfolio includes specialized engineering software for power system analysis, data management and collaboration tools, and industry-specific design applications.

Further Reading

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