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Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Rand Worldwide logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rand Worldwide reported quarterly EPS of $999.00, with a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 83.67%.
  • Shares fell $1.57 to $14.95 on Wednesday with volume of 19,910 (vs. average 13,177); the company has a market cap of $502.45M, a P/E of 12.36, and a 1‑year range of $13.01–$17.50.
  • Rand Worldwide is a provider of design software and professional services—such as CAD, BIM and PLM—plus consulting, implementation support, custom development and training for architecture, engineering and manufacturing firms.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rand Worldwide.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 83.67%.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of RWWI traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177. Rand Worldwide has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $502.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.12. The stock's 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

About Rand Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Rand Worldwide OTCMKTS: RWWI is a provider of software and professional services for the architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets. The company partners with leading application vendors to offer design software solutions—such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM) and product lifecycle management (PLM)—and augments those offerings with technical consulting, implementation support, custom application development and training.

The company's portfolio includes specialized engineering software for power system analysis, data management and collaboration tools, and industry-specific design applications.

Read More

Earnings History for Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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