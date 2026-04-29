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Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Down 9.6% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Rand Worldwide logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.6% intraday to $14.9350 on Wednesday with volume of 16,908 shares (about 28% above the average), after a prior close of $16.52.
  • Rand Worldwide has a market cap of $491.4M and a P/E of 12.08, and reported an unusually large quarterly EPS of $999.00 alongside a net margin of 28.3% and return on equity of 83.67%.
  • The company provides software and professional services for architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets, including CAD, BIM and PLM solutions plus consulting, implementation and training.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI - Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.9350 and last traded at $14.9350. 16,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 13,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $491.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 83.67%.

About Rand Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Rand Worldwide OTCMKTS: RWWI is a provider of software and professional services for the architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets. The company partners with leading application vendors to offer design software solutions—such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM) and product lifecycle management (PLM)—and augments those offerings with technical consulting, implementation support, custom application development and training.

The company's portfolio includes specialized engineering software for power system analysis, data management and collaboration tools, and industry-specific design applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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