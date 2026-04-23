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Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Randstad logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up in pre-market trading, opening at $15.14 versus a prior close of $14.26 and last trading at $15.05 (volume 1,160), roughly a 1.1% intraday rise.
  • Jefferies cut its rating from "strong‑buy" to "moderate sell," and with one strong buy, three holds and one sell the consensus rating stands at "Hold."
  • Quarterly results beat estimates — EPS $0.45 vs. $0.41 expected and revenue $6.93B vs. $6.83B — and the stock trades with a $5.29B market cap and a P/E of 15.96.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Randstad.

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $15.14. Randstad shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 1,160 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Randstad from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Randstad

Randstad Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. Randstad had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Research analysts predict that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. OTCMKTS: RANJY is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company's service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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