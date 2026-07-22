Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,744,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session's volume of 3,298,716 shares.The stock last traded at $38.5740 and had previously closed at $37.75.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $759.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $744.78 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

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Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

More Range Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RRC. Zacks Research lowered Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.41.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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