Range Resources (RRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.6780 per share and revenue of $746.5070 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.20 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Range Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Range Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Range Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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