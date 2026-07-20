Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $163.9330 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.20 million. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts: Sign Up

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Ranger Energy Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,503 shares during the period. IES Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 845,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 580,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 178,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2,718.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 418,894 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ranger Energy Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ranger Energy Services

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a North American land drilling contractor serving exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides contract drilling, well servicing, pressure pumping and completion support services designed to enhance operational efficiency and optimize well performance.

Through its diversified fleet of drilling and service rigs and ancillary equipment, Ranger offers turnkey solutions across all phases of the drilling lifecycle—from pad construction and drilling to completion and workover operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ranger Energy Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ranger Energy Services wasn't on the list.

While Ranger Energy Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here