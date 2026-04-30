Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.6240) per share and revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Rapport Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Rapport Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,833 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $171,140.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,286.98. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 20,225 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $808,797.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,854,575.74. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 487,885 shares of company stock worth $19,319,002. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,538 shares of the company's stock worth $48,308,000 after buying an additional 519,047 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,688 shares of the company's stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company's stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,004,728 shares of the company's stock worth $30,483,000 after buying an additional 65,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 952,371 shares of the company's stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 60,113 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RAPP shares. Truist Financial raised Rapport Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rapport Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rapport Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapport Therapeutics

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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