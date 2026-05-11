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Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Insider Richard David Boult Sells 150,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Raspberry Pi logo with background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Raspberry Pi Holdings insider Richard David Boult sold 150,000 shares on Friday, May 8, at an average price of GBX 701, totaling about £1.05 million.
  • Stock performance: The shares edged down to GBX 719.50 on Monday, with the company valued at about £1.39 billion. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of GBX 742.
  • Analyst view: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Raspberry Pi from GBX 300 to GBX 550 while keeping a Hold rating. The consensus analyst rating remains Hold.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI - Get Free Report) insider Richard David Boult sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701, for a total value of £1,051,500.

Raspberry Pi Price Performance

LON RPI traded down GBX 1.50 on Monday, hitting GBX 719.50. 526,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,282. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 450.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.08. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a 52-week low of GBX 253.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 742.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Raspberry Pi from GBX 300 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 550.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Raspberry Pi

About Raspberry Pi

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world. Since 2012, we've been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you're an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there's a Raspberry Pi computer for you. That's not all we do.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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