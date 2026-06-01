Raul Ramos Sells 3,165 Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) SVP Raul Ramos sold 3,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.13, for a total transaction of $731,526.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,294,825.55. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.76. 409,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,226. The business's 50-day moving average price is $210.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.85. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.52. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $235.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.68%. FirstCash's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $198.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCFS

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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