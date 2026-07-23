Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective points to a potential upside of 24.46% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RJF. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $177.09.

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Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $164.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Raymond James Financial has a 1 year low of $138.82 and a 1 year high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.87 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Raymond James Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Raymond James Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: RJF reported record quarterly net revenues of $3.93 billion, up 16% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $3.14, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91. Raymond James Financial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter of 2026 Results

RJF reported record quarterly net revenues of $3.93 billion, up 16% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $3.14, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved sharply, with net income of $595 million and diluted EPS of $3.01, both records and well above last year’s levels, helped by strength in capital markets, wealth management, and asset management. Raymond James profit rises on capital markets strength

Profitability improved sharply, with net income of $595 million and diluted EPS of $3.01, both records and well above last year’s levels, helped by strength in capital markets, wealth management, and asset management. Positive Sentiment: Client and balance sheet trends were solid, including record assets under administration of $1.92 trillion, $21.7 billion in domestic private client net new assets, and record net bank loans of $56.2 billion, which support the growth outlook. Raymond James Financial, Inc. 2026 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Client and balance sheet trends were solid, including record assets under administration of $1.92 trillion, $21.7 billion in domestic private client net new assets, and record net bank loans of $56.2 billion, which support the growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company continued share repurchases, buying back $400 million of stock during the quarter, which can help support per-share earnings but is not a new operating catalyst.

The company continued share repurchases, buying back $400 million of stock during the quarter, which can help support per-share earnings but is not a new operating catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted strong momentum heading into the fourth quarter, but also noted ongoing investments in growth and a lower net interest margin, which could limit margin expansion.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

Further Reading

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