RB Global (RBA) to Release Earnings on Monday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA - Get Free Report) TSE: RBA will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect RB Global to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.1320 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA - Get Free Report) TSE: RBA last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. RB Global's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RB Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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RB Global Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $106.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. RB Global has a 12 month low of $93.58 and a 12 month high of $119.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RB Global from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on RB Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised RB Global from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on RB Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RB Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah Stein acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.74 per share, for a total transaction of $39,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $138,236. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company's stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

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