RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) CFO Sells $76,367.70 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Miller sold 2,385 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $76,367.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 448,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,351,844.30. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 121,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $780,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 95.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,575 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 189.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,391 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RCMT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RCM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on RCM Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: RCMT is an information technology consulting firm that specializes in delivering secure, enterprise-level technology solutions. The company's core offerings include IT infrastructure design and integration, data center modernization, cloud migration and management, cybersecurity services, and digital collaboration platforms. RCM Technologies serves clients across federal and commercial markets, tailoring its services to meet the strict security and compliance requirements of government agencies as well as the performance and scalability needs of private-sector organizations.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Dresher, Pennsylvania, RCM Technologies has built a reputation for end-to-end project delivery, from initial assessment and design through implementation and ongoing managed support.

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