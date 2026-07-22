Reach (LON:RCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reach (LON:RCH - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.10 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Reach had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%.

Here are the key takeaways from Reach's conference call:

Reach said digital revenue fell 11% as on-platform page views dropped 40%, largely due to lower Google referrals, underscoring the hit from changing online discovery patterns.

Reach said as on-platform page views dropped 40%, largely due to lower Google referrals, underscoring the hit from changing online discovery patterns. Management highlighted better-than-expected cost control , with operating costs down 10% and adjusted operating profit held at GBP 43 million , helping margins rise to 18.5%.

Management highlighted , with operating costs down 10% and adjusted operating profit held at , helping margins rise to 18.5%. The company’s subscription rollout is gaining traction , with paid access now live on 15 sites and subscriber counts above 40,000, putting Reach on track for its 75,000-year-end target.

The company’s , with paid access now live on 15 sites and subscriber counts above 40,000, putting Reach on track for its 75,000-year-end target. Reach is pushing its AI and licensing strategy , including the new Launchpad platform and emerging revenue streams from larger tech firms, B2B partners, and pay-per-use content models.

Reach is pushing its , including the new Launchpad platform and emerging revenue streams from larger tech firms, B2B partners, and pay-per-use content models. The interim dividend was reduced to GBP 0.014 per share as the company shifts capital toward organic investment, while management also warned that the business faces a cautious outlook and continued print volume declines.

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Reach Price Performance

Reach stock opened at GBX 44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.69. Reach has a 52 week low of GBX 43.95 and a 52 week high of GBX 81. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 175 price target on shares of Reach in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 175.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCH

About Reach

Reach plc is the UK's and Ireland's largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News. With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day. It's proudly mainstream and each trusted title is a platform to represent and campaign for the voices of the communities they serve and to hold power to account. Reach is transforming how it delivers value to stakeholders, evolving and growing a digitally-focused business while maintaining strong foundations in print.

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