Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Down 9.5% - Here's What Happened

Reach plc (LON:RCH - Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.20 and last traded at GBX 57.90. 858,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,124,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.

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Reach Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.29. The company has a market cap of £183.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Reach (LON:RCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reach had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reach plc will post 27.2482394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reach

In other news, insider Darren Fisher sold 92,119 shares of Reach stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66, for a total value of £60,798.54. Also, insider Piers North sold 13,302 shares of Reach stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 66, for a total transaction of £8,779.32. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc is the UK's and Ireland's largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News. With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day. It's proudly mainstream and each trusted title is a platform to represent and campaign for the voices of the communities they serve and to hold power to account. Reach is transforming how it delivers value to stakeholders, evolving and growing a digitally-focused business while maintaining strong foundations in print.

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