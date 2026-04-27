Real Brokerage's (REAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.25 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 119.64% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JonesTrading restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Real Brokerage to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.69.

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Real Brokerage Stock Performance

Shares of REAX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,135,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,813. The firm has a market cap of $409.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.02. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $505.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 190.5% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,281 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,952,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 787,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,128,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 310.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,127,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,071,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company's stock.

Real Brokerage News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Real Brokerage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deal rationale — the companies say the merger creates a scaled, technology‑enabled global real estate platform that could expand agent distribution and product reach; management cites expected strategic and revenue synergies. Yahoo: Real to Acquire REMAX

Deal rationale — the companies say the merger creates a scaled, technology‑enabled global real estate platform that could expand agent distribution and product reach; management cites expected strategic and revenue synergies. Neutral Sentiment: Deal structure and ownership — the announced consideration is a stock‑for‑stock combination (1 Real share = 1 share of the combined company); Real shareholders expected to own ~59% on close, which reduces cash outlay but creates dilution and execution risk that markets must price. The Deep Dive: Real to acquire RE/MAX

Deal structure and ownership — the announced consideration is a stock‑for‑stock combination (1 Real share = 1 share of the combined company); Real shareholders expected to own ~59% on close, which reduces cash outlay but creates dilution and execution risk that markets must price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction — JonesTrading reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $5 price target on REAX, signaling upside versus the current level but the target assumes successful deal execution and synergies. Benzinga / TickerReport: JonesTrading rating

Analyst reaction — JonesTrading reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $5 price target on REAX, signaling upside versus the current level but the target assumes successful deal execution and synergies. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder/legal risk — Halper Sadeh LLC announced an investigation into whether Real’s shareholders are receiving a fair price, which increases the risk of litigation, delays or deal renegotiation. BusinessWire: Halper Sadeh investigation

Shareholder/legal risk — Halper Sadeh LLC announced an investigation into whether Real’s shareholders are receiving a fair price, which increases the risk of litigation, delays or deal renegotiation. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and execution concerns — the stock is trading sharply lower on the news with volume well above average; investors appear worried about dilution, integration complexity, near‑term financial impact and the governance/approval path. MSN: REAX stock trades down — here’s why

Real Brokerage Company Profile

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

Further Reading

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