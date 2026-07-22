Go Pro
→ The cat is out the bag (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
REalloys logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Needham & Company LLC cut its price target on REalloys from $19.00 to $16.00, while keeping a buy rating on the stock. The new target still implies about 77.8% upside from the previous close.
  • REalloys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00, based on mixed analyst opinions. Recent ratings include a strong-buy upgrade from Clear Str and a downgrade from Weiss Ratings.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results were weak, with EPS of -$1.98 versus expectations of -$0.02, though revenue came in at $0.71 million versus $0.60 million expected. The stock opened at $9.00 and has traded between $5.64 and $26.90 over the past year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Clear Str raised REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised REalloys from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REalloys currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALOY

REalloys Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALOY opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. REalloys has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.31.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.96). REalloys had a negative net margin of 4,326.08% and a negative return on equity of 382.09%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REalloys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in REalloys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in REalloys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in REalloys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in REalloys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company's stock.

REalloys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in REalloys Right Now?

Before you consider REalloys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and REalloys wasn't on the list.

While REalloys currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The smarter SpaceX play most investors will miss
The smarter SpaceX play most investors will miss
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
NNVC: FDA = New Momentum Wave!
NNVC: FDA = New Momentum Wave!
From Equiscreen (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines