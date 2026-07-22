REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Clear Str raised REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised REalloys from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REalloys currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

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REalloys Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALOY opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. REalloys has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.31.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.96). REalloys had a negative net margin of 4,326.08% and a negative return on equity of 382.09%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REalloys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in REalloys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in REalloys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in REalloys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in REalloys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company's stock.

REalloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

Further Reading

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