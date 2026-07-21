REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Trading Up 7.4% - Still a Buy?

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $9.0210. Approximately 234,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,610,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALOY shares. Clear Str upgraded REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REalloys in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of REalloys from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REalloys

REalloys Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.96). REalloys had a negative return on equity of 382.09% and a negative net margin of 4,326.08%.The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REalloys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOY. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in REalloys in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of REalloys in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REalloys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company's stock.

REalloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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