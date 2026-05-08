RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $10.26. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. RealReal shares last traded at $10.0710, with a volume of 2,888,275 shares.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.69.

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Insider Activity at RealReal

In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 45,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $492,551.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 560,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,235.36. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 51,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $479,224.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,179,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,955,762.03. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 286,883 shares of company stock worth $3,001,619 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about RealReal

Here are the key news stories impacting RealReal this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company's stock.

RealReal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.84. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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