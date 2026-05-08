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RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
RealReal logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down after BTIG cut its price target from $18 to $17 (maintaining a Buy); REAL closed at $12.40 the prior day but opened at $10.26 and was last trading around $10.07 on heavy volume.
  • Q1 beat and guidance: GMV rose 24% and revenue grew 19% to $189.7M with EPS loss narrowing to ($0.01), and management issued Q2 and FY2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with Street expectations, supporting forward top‑line visibility.
  • Insider selling and mixed analyst views: Insiders sold 286,883 shares (~$3.0M) in the last 90 days while the consensus analyst view remains a "Moderate Buy" with a $17.69 average price target, reflecting divergent opinions among brokers.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $10.26. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. RealReal shares last traded at $10.0710, with a volume of 2,888,275 shares.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RealReal

Insider Activity at RealReal

In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 45,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $492,551.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 560,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,235.36. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 51,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $479,224.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,179,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,955,762.03. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 286,883 shares of company stock worth $3,001,619 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about RealReal

Here are the key news stories impacting RealReal this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed solid demand: GMV +24% and revenue +19% year-over-year to $189.7M, beating consensus, with EPS loss narrowing to ($0.01) and improved operating cash flow — signals of improving fundamentals. The RealReal Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Company updated revenue guidance for Q2 and FY2026 roughly in-line with Street revenue expectations (Q2: $186M–$189M; FY: $770M–$784M), which supports forward top-line visibility despite mixed margin/earnings details. The RealReal Q1 Press Release / Slide Deck
  • Positive Sentiment: Macro/market trend supports long-term TAM expansion: coverage pieces note growing consumer preference for luxury resale, reinforcing The RealReal’s market position. Half of Luxury Shoppers Prefer Resale, and The RealReal Saw It Coming
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and metric deep-dives (Zacks, MarketBeat) provide context on unit economics and buyer trends but don’t materially change the headline beat; useful for modeling but neutral near-term. Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About The RealReal (REAL) Q1 Earnings
  • Neutral Sentiment: Feature coverage (Vogue) highlights the company’s strategic positioning and brand awareness gains — positive for brand equity but slower to move near-term stock price. The RealReal Wants to Manage Your Closet Like an Asset Portfolio
  • Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trimmed: BTIG lowered its price target from $18 to $17 (keeps a Buy), reducing near-term valuation support even though the rating remains constructive. BTIG Lowers Price Target on REAL
  • Negative Sentiment: Management did not provide explicit EPS guidance in the update (EPS guidance fields left blank in the release), which may increase short-term uncertainty and contributed to today’s selling pressure. The RealReal (REAL) Q1 Earnings / Transcript

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company's stock.

RealReal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.84. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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