Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 1.5% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $64.2510. 7,271,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 6,258,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's payout ratio is 276.92%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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