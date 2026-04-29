Rebecca Thompson Sells 400 Shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $40,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,775,573.87. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Rebecca Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $2,196,001.94.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Rebecca Thompson sold 7,292 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $729,929.20.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Rebecca Thompson sold 2,287 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $228,951.57.

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AAON Stock Performance

AAON traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 81,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.88. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $424.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.10 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,889 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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