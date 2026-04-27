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Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • The stock hit a new 52-week low of $55.88 during Monday trading, with just 431 shares changing hands, down from the prior close of $55.88.
  • Analyst sentiment has recently improved—Barclays raised its rating to Hold and Kepler to Strong Buy—and MarketBeat shows an overall average rating of "Buy" (two Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • Fundamentals show a mixed picture: quarterly EPS beat at $0.88 vs. $0.86 consensus while revenue missed ($770.9M vs. $778.4M), market cap ~$11.53B, P/E 23.35, debt/equity 1.13 and ROE 34.11.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.88 and last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCDTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87.

Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.42 million. Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 34.11%.

Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica is an Italy‐based international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic products. Established in 1926, the company has built a diversified portfolio that includes proprietary drugs, generics and orphan medicines, with a particular emphasis on treatments for rare diseases. Recordati’s product range spans cardiovascular, urology, endocrinology, dermatology and oncology therapies, as well as specialized formulations for genetic and metabolic disorders.

The company’s historical roots date back nearly a century, when it began as a family‐owned enterprise in Milan.

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