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Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Recruit logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: RCRRF opened at $44.80 after closing at $47.6820 and last traded at $44.3240 on volume of 1,809 shares.
  • Valuation and technicals: Market cap is about $74.4B with a P/E of 30.01 and beta 1.59; the stock is trading above its 50‑day SMA ($43.21) but below its 200‑day SMA ($49.29).
  • Company profile: Recruit is a Japan‑based provider of HR, staffing, and recruitment platforms and services that connect employers and jobseekers globally.
  • Interested in Recruit? Here are five stocks we like better.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.6820, but opened at $44.80. Recruit shares last traded at $44.3240, with a volume of 1,809 shares.

Recruit Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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