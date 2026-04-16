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Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading Down 5.4% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Recruit logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 5.4% to $44.0480 on Thursday on light volume (5,764 shares, down 61% versus the average), after closing at $46.5780; the stock trades below its 200‑day SMA ($49.66) but above its 50‑day SMA ($42.64).
  • Company profile and valuation: Recruit Holdings is a Japan‑based provider of recruitment, staffing and HR technology services with a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E of 30.47 and a beta of 1.59.
  • Five stocks we like better than Recruit.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.0480 and last traded at $44.0480. 5,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 14,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.5780.

Recruit Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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