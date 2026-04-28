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Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading Up 6.4% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Recruit logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price jump: Recruit Holdings (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) rose 6.4% to $47.6820 on Tuesday, but trading volume was only about 1,506 shares—roughly 90% below its average daily volume.
  • Technicals and valuation: The stock trades above its 50-day moving average ($43.08) but below the 200-day ($49.34), with a market cap of $76.76 billion and a P/E of 30.96.
  • Business profile: Recruit is a Japan-based provider of recruitment, staffing and HR-related platforms and services, including global job boards, staffing operations and HR software.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.6820 and last traded at $47.6820. Approximately 1,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.8040.

Recruit Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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