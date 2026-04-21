Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

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Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Najat Khan sold 28,298 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $94,798.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,262,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,984.75. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben R. Taylor sold 13,426 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $41,352.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,195,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,674.92. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 299,680 shares of company stock worth $1,180,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,187,759 shares of the company's stock worth $192,998,000 after buying an additional 7,407,606 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,316,856 shares of the company's stock worth $152,626,000 after buying an additional 3,771,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,333,888 shares of the company's stock worth $103,616,000 after buying an additional 7,064,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,934,252 shares of the company's stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,310,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4%

RXRX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 863.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 671.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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