Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 189.02% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RXRX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.20.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8%

RXRX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 13,132,486 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,894,414. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 863.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 671.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Najat Khan sold 28,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $94,798.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,262,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,984.75. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,429,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.60. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 299,680 shares of company stock worth $1,180,121 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,536 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,516 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 32,363 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company's stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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