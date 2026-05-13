Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $9.44. Red Cat shares last traded at $9.2070, with a volume of 7,709,423 shares changing hands.

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Key Red Cat News

Here are the key news stories impacting Red Cat this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Red Cat from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on Red Cat in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Red Cat to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Clear Str raised Red Cat to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCAT

Red Cat Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 138.36%.The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.63 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 849.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Red Cat by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp grew its holdings in Red Cat by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Cat by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Red Cat by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company's stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: RCAT is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

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