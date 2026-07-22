Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Red River Bancshares to announce earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $33.6620 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.03 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, analysts expect Red River Bancshares to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a market cap of $645.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.42. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Red River Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 14.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Red River Bancshares from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Red River Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Red River Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RRBI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 286,844 shares of the company's stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 222,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the company's stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,448 shares of the company's stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana, operating through its principal subsidiary, Red River Bank. Established in 1998, the company provides a full range of commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to mid-size businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Red River Bank has built its reputation on personalized customer service and a commitment to supporting economic growth within its service area.

The company's core offerings include commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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