Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.33.

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Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 650,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.48. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.77 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 58.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,924.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company's stock.

Red Rock Resorts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Red Rock Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat: Red Rock reported $0.73 EPS, well ahead of consensus (roughly $0.54–$0.56), which removes one immediate earnings concern and supports valuation. Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates

Q1 EPS beat: Red Rock reported $0.73 EPS, well ahead of consensus (roughly $0.54–$0.56), which removes one immediate earnings concern and supports valuation. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: the board approved a $0.26 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~1.9%), payable June 30 with an ex-dividend/record date of June 15 — modest income support for the shares.

Dividend declared: the board approved a $0.26 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~1.9%), payable June 30 with an ex-dividend/record date of June 15 — modest income support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript posted: the full Q1 earnings call transcript is available for investors to parse management commentary on demand trends, costs and outlook. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript posted: the full Q1 earnings call transcript is available for investors to parse management commentary on demand trends, costs and outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and metric reviews: industry write-ups highlight Red Rock’s history of beating estimates but emphasize mixed unit metrics and margin dynamics to watch next quarter. Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Analyst notes and metric reviews: industry write-ups highlight Red Rock’s history of beating estimates but emphasize mixed unit metrics and margin dynamics to watch next quarter. Negative Sentiment: Revenue essentially flat / slight miss: consolidated net revenue rose only 1.9% year‑over‑year to ~$507.3M and came in marginally below the Street’s revenue estimate, which likely disappointed growth-focused investors. Red Rock Resorts Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue essentially flat / slight miss: consolidated net revenue rose only 1.9% year‑over‑year to ~$507.3M and came in marginally below the Street’s revenue estimate, which likely disappointed growth-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Y/Y EPS decline and technical weakness: EPS of $0.73 was below last year’s $0.75, and the stock is trading under its 50- and 200-day moving averages with below-average intraday volume — factors that can amplify selling on mixed results.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc NASDAQ: RRR is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company's flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

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