Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.5060 per share and revenue of $500.0760 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $507.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Red Rock Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Red Rock Resorts's payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.9% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,022 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 14.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRR

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc NASDAQ: RRR is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company's flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

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