Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 119,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session's volume of 47,963 shares.The stock last traded at $38.01 and had previously closed at $36.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $525.61 million, a PE ratio of 105.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Red Violet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,919 shares of the company's stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Red Violet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 352.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company's stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company's stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

