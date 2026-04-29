Red Violet (RDVT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $24.6320 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Red Violet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.57%.The firm had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.00 million. On average, analysts expect Red Violet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Red Violet has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.23 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Violet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 567 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDVT shares. Zacks Research raised Red Violet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Red Violet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Red Violet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Report on Red Violet

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc NASDAQ: RDVT is a provider of advanced data, analytics and technology solutions designed to help organizations mitigate financial crime, fraud and security risks. The company’s cloud-native platform consolidates and enriches data from proprietary, public and third-party sources, applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver insights across the risk-management lifecycle. Red Violet’s suite of services includes behavior-based transaction monitoring, automated watchlist and negative-news screening, enhanced due diligence and real-time geospatial threat intelligence.

Leveraging proprietary algorithms, Red Violet offers products that enable compliance teams to streamline anti-money laundering processes, improve fraud detection and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

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